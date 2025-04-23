Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Acquires Shares of 2,137,370 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,137,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,027,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 7.4% of Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,280,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,315,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211,040 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 117,036,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,394,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,339,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,205,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,672 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.01.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

