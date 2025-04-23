Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,330,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,165,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 106,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 336,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 501.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of CMTG stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 25.67 and a quick ratio of 20.68. The company has a market cap of $329.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 89.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million. Research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, CEO Richard Mack purchased 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $366,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,289.39. This represents a 4.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mike Mcgillis purchased 24,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $79,579.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 475,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,618.50. This represents a 5.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 169,115 shares of company stock worth $547,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Claros Mortgage Trust

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.