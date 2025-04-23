Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,229,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,658 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 337,842 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 121,920 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 93,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -450.00%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

