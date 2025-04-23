Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,495 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHIL. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $128.32 on Wednesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.00 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.12 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Diamond Hill Investment Group

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other news, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.00 per share, with a total value of $39,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,896. This represents a 2.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $205,593. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

