Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 215,781 Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,258,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nextdoor by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,696,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 527,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,609,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,258 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nextdoor Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:KIND opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on KIND shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,005.40. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Nextdoor
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.
