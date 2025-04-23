Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $11,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $1,142,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

Shares of FIHL stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIHL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

