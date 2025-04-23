GIL Q1 EPS Estimate Decreased by National Bank Financial

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Sunday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIL. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

GIL stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Forge First Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 545.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,210,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,695 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 245,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 109,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 776.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 817,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,414,000 after purchasing an additional 723,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

