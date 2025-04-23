Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) to Release Earnings on Friday

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2024 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance
GGAL opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.60. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
