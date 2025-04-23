Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) to Release Earnings on Friday

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2024 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter.

GGAL opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.60. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

