Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,217,000 after buying an additional 3,909,545 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Haleon by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,328,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,835 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Haleon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,624,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,274,000 after purchasing an additional 161,865 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haleon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,444 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Haleon by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,014,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after purchasing an additional 930,701 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Stock Up 2.5 %

HLN stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.1166 dividend. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLN has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

