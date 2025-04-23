HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

CMPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of CMPX opened at $1.98 on Monday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $273.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Compass Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Anderman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,340. This trade represents a 2,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $5,678,570.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enavate Sciences GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,293,000. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,005 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 8,567,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,002 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 138.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 940,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 545,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 227,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

