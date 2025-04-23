HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 3.8 %

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. Research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 227,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,372,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 163,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,843.52. This represents a 58.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,116,345 shares in the company, valued at $11,409,045.90. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,395,541 shares of company stock worth $14,922,538. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 19.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 459,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 75,609 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 26.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 112,286 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,116,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 565,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 51,705 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

