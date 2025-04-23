Head-To-Head Analysis: Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) versus Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF)

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) and Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Duos Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Datable Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duos Technologies Group $7.28 million 9.44 -$11.24 million ($1.40) -4.21 Datable Technology $3.03 million 0.00 -$3.46 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Datable Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Duos Technologies Group.

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Datable Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duos Technologies Group -143.17% -271.06% -64.01% Datable Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Duos Technologies Group and Datable Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duos Technologies Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Duos Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 82.20%. Given Duos Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Duos Technologies Group is more favorable than Datable Technology.

Summary

Duos Technologies Group beats Datable Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications. Its proprietary applications include Railcar Inspection Portal that provides freight and transit railroad customers and select government agencies the ability to conduct fully automated railcar inspections of trains while they are moving at full speed. It also develops Automated Logistics Information System, which automates gatehouse operations, as well as develops solutions for rail, trucking, aviation, and other vehicle-based processes. In addition, the company provides consulting services, including consulting and auditing; software licensing with optional hardware sales; customer service training; and maintenance support. The company operates its services under the duostech brand. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Datable Technology

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions for consumer internet advertising sector in Canada and the United States. It operates PLATFORM3, a first-party data collection, analytics, and monetization platform which delivers software as a service technology that allows consumer goods companies to engage customers and build relationships through various value propositions, such as loyalty programs, contests, promotions, and special offers. The company was formerly known as 3Tl Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

