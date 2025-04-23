Hess (HES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Hess to post earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, analysts expect Hess to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hess Stock Up 3.2 %

Hess stock opened at $130.40 on Wednesday. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.13.

Hess Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HES

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.