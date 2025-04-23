Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of HOMB opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.93. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

