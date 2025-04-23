Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 995,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 514,645 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 90,921 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,733,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,612,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Hudson Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $232.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

