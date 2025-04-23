ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives $129.20 Average PT from Analysts

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.20.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on ICF International from $174.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ICF International from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on ICFI

ICF International Stock Up 2.1 %

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Shares of ICFI opened at $85.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.95. ICF International has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 9.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 1,156.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 23,974.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,050,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 411.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 72,595 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 5,171.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 73,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 72,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.