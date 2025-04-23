ICON Public (ICLR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect ICON Public to post earnings of $3.17 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, analysts expect ICON Public to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ICLR stock opened at $136.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $347.72.
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
