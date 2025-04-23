ICON Public (ICLR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 30th. Analysts expect ICON Public to post earnings of $3.17 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, analysts expect ICON Public to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $136.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $347.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ICON Public from $221.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.67.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

