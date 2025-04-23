Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$92.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMO. National Bankshares increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$103.33.

Get Our Latest Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Imperial Oil Company Profile

IMO opened at C$94.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$82.98 and a 1-year high of C$108.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.