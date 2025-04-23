Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $72.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.84, but opened at $52.15. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Independent Bank shares last traded at $54.54, with a volume of 53,838 shares traded.
INDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.84.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 53.15%.
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
