Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Short Interest Update

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,547,700 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 6,311,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,869.3 days.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Performance

IFSUF stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $11.85.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Company Profile

Featured Stories

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Italy. The company builds and manages digital and shared infrastructures, which houses the radio transmission equipment of mobile, FWA, and IoT telecom operators; provides pylons for antennas, cables, and dishes; spaces for equipment; and technological systems for power supply and air conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

