Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Short Interest Update

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,547,700 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 6,311,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,869.3 days.
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Performance
IFSUF stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $11.85.
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.