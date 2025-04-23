Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of IOSP opened at $88.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.45. Innospec has a 52-week low of $80.32 and a 52-week high of $133.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Innospec will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $67,351.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,376 shares in the company, valued at $865,240.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $387,788.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,160.70. This represents a 15.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $794,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

