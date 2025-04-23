Insider Selling: Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Insider Sells 16,099 Shares of Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Scott sold 16,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £24,148.50 ($31,997.48).

Shares of ECEL opened at GBX 153 ($2.03) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.43. Eurocell plc has a 12-month low of GBX 127 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 191 ($2.53). The firm has a market cap of £155.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Eurocell had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eurocell plc will post 19.470852 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.98) target price on shares of Eurocell in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

