Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 82.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

CVE ITR opened at C$2.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.53. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.00 and a twelve month high of C$2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$290.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director George Salamis purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,282.85. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

