Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 2.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $21.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Intel traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.45. 17,660,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 78,458,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Get Intel alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intel Stock Up 3.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.