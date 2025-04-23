Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,969 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 23,087.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 869,482 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 117,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,928 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $697,000. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 80,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGF opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Articles

