Invesco Ltd. Has $10.17 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 551,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,266 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in KE by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in KE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.26.

KE Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:BEKE opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73.

KE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.58%.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

