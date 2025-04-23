Invesco Ltd. Has $10.80 Million Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 523,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 539,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The RMR Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

