Invesco Ltd. Has $10.84 Million Stock Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 453.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 502,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $10,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get uniQure alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in uniQure by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in uniQure by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 26,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $285,978.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,711.60. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 10,438 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $107,407.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,441.70. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,830 shares of company stock worth $961,401 over the last three months. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

uniQure Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ QURE opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. uniQure has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QURE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QURE

uniQure Profile

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.