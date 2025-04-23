Invesco Ltd. Has $11.23 Million Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,376 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCII. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $108.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

NYSE LCII opened at $78.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $72.31 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.14%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

