Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,119 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,794,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth $1,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.2 %

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 105.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 584.62%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

