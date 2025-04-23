Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,278,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,430 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,113,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 708,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 530,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after buying an additional 74,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.83 and a beta of 1.50. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $53.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 683.33%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

