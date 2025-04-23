Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,192 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VKQ. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

VKQ stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $10.47.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

