Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Investar Stock Performance

ISTR stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Investar will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Investar by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 3,194.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 46.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

