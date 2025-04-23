iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,143,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.49 and its 200-day moving average is $113.91. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

