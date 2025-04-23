iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 194,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,427,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 802,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,323,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.58 and a 52 week high of $88.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

