iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226,628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hara Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $69.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.