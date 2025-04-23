iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.