iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHF. King Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $623.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

