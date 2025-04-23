iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

ICSH stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

