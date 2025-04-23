iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
ICSH stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- How to Invest in Micro-Cap Stocks Like a Pro
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Investors Sell Microsoft Stock on OpenAI News—Time to Buy?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive: A Defensive Play Set to Explode
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.