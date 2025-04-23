Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$90.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$82.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.60.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$79.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$64.38 and a 12-month high of C$88.54. The company has a current ratio of 92.19, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.88.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

