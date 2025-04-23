Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Price

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$53.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWO

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Great-West Lifeco

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$52.21 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$38.44 and a 1-year high of C$57.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$1,383,300.00. Also, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings sold 75,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.44, for a total value of C$4,032,671.09. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,257 shares of company stock worth $7,640,646. Insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.