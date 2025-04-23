Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Price

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

Get Navient alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Navient

Navient Stock Up 4.1 %

NAVI stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. Navient has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 815.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 2,663.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 55.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Navient by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.