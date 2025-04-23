Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$129.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$155.00 to C$129.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on BMO. CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$152.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$163.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$144.85.
Bank of Montreal Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.87, for a total transaction of C$482,024.87. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.
