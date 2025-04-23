Jefferies Financial Group Lowers EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$107.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$126.00 to C$107.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$112.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on EQB from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EQB from C$153.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.60.

EQB Stock Performance

EQB Company Profile

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$90.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. EQB has a 52 week low of C$78.24 and a 52 week high of C$114.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$102.71.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

