Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$46.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MFC. Barclays cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$51.00 price target on Manulife Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.10.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$40.39 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$31.52 and a one year high of C$46.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.43, for a total value of C$167,882.21. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Ross sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.91, for a total value of C$144,572.68. Insiders have sold 18,683 shares of company stock worth $816,102 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.

