JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $1,150.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,070.65.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,040.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $445.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $954.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $897.26. Netflix has a 1-year low of $544.25 and a 1-year high of $1,064.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,472 shares of company stock valued at $268,079,297. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 123,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after buying an additional 1,924,423 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Netflix by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,051,016,000 after buying an additional 856,307 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Netflix by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $870,752,000 after buying an additional 743,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

