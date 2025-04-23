JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $355.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $357.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.67.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $292.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.33 and its 200-day moving average is $347.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $233.28 and a 12 month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $3,367,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,606.58. This represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.57, for a total value of $856,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,747.50. The trade was a 63.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

