JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HALO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $58.21 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $32,217.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,567.40. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $98,901.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,126,499.68. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,568. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 126.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 111,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,293,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.