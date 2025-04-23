JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Price

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $124.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.07. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 64.1% in the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.3% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

