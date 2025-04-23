JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Price

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $91.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $42,105.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,050.01. This trade represents a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787 in the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $528,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $16,938,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,089.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

